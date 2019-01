To report abuse, neglect, exploitation or abandonment of an elderly person, or you are a victim of elder abuse, call the Wayne County Area Agency on Aging hotline at 1-800-648-9620 or the Pike County Area Agency on Aging hotline at 1-800-233-8911. Reports can be made 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Reports can also be made to the state hotline at 1-800-490-8505.