WALLENPAUPACK - On Thursday December 6, Wallenpaupack Area Career Coordinator, Mrs. Colleen Edwards and Mr. Dave Heckman, Engineering Technology teacher, arranged for fifteen students enrolled in the Engineering Technology and the Building Trades program to visit Worthington Distribution to meet with Mr. Richard Scholl owner and son Richie Scholl, president.

Located on Route 390, in Tafton, Worthington is a national distributor of home automation/system integration equipment and supplies. Today, Worthington Distribution is one of the largest full-line distributors catering to dealers and installers.

The presentation took place in their automated showroom, where Mr. Scholl and Richie provided hands-on demonstrations of security, home automation, access control, whole house audio/video and systems integration.

Michael Macdonough commented, “I was so amazed to learn about smart home technologies and how home automation can make a house more efficient and secure.”

The students were impressed with the Fibaro Swipe interface. The Swipe is a sensor that detects not only simple moves, but also combinations of moves to control certain, in-home systems.

For instance, the students could raise their hands and swipe up or down to adjust music volume. Richie told the students that the unit could be mounted under a two-inch-thick granite countertop and still be functional.

After the presentation, the students were permitted to dismantle the Swipe down to its sensor to see the inner workings of the technology.

Mrs. Edwards, Mr. Heckman, and the students thank the Scholls for the opportunity to learn about Worthington Distribution, the career skills, and the occupations that rely upon this industry.





