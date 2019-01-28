MILFORD BOROUGH - Milford Council and Milford Township have both decided that grant funds should be used to fund the feasibility study to bring central sewage from Westfall Township along Rt. 6/209 through Milford Township and into Milford Borough.

The topic was discussed at the January 7 Borough Council meeting.

An inter-municipal agreement ordinance is in the making with Milford Township and Westfall Township with the Milford Borough adding to the document that there will be no costs to the borough for the study.

A study last year by the county determined that there was not a suitable site within the Borough for a self contained wastewater treatment facility. The existing treatment plant in Westfall Township has the capacity for the expansion into the proposed area.

All three municipalities must adopt the ordinance for the study to proceed.



Patrolman promoted



Police Chief McCormack presented a promotion to Officer Shawn Crouthamel from Patrolman to the office of Corporal. McCormack also pleaded to council to try and find a way to implement reflective property ID markers to make it easier to know they are responding to those who are in need. These markers will also serve to help first responders in ambulance and fire calls.



The Milford Borough Council meets on the first Monday of each month at Borough Hall, 109 West Catharine Street, Milford. Please visit the borough’s website at www.milfordboro.org for detailed information. The Council also holds Workshop meetings on the third Tuesday of every month from 7 to 9 p.m. The public is welcome to attend and observe these meetings and workshops.