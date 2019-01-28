HONESDALE - On Saturday, February 2 Colebrook Road returns to the stage at The Cooperage in Honesdale.

“An amazing modern bluegrass performance you will not want to miss,” said Ryanne Jennings, Cooperage Director.

The doors will open at 7 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m. The suggested donation is $15 with advance reservation or $20 at the door.

To reserve your seat, please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org.

From modest beginnings as a four-piece band, Colebrook Road now plays as a five-piece ensemble and has become a familiar name throughout the Mid Atlantic region. The band is composed of lead singer, guitar player, and songwriter Jesse Eisenbise, mandolinist and winner of the 2014 Watermelon Park Fest mandolin contest Wade Yankey, upright bassist and tenor vocalist Jeff Campbell, banjoist, bass vocalist, dobro player, and winner of the Telluride Bluegrass Festival banjo contest Mark Rast, and fiddler, baritone vocalist, and winner of the 2015 Deer Creek Fiddler’s Convention bluegrass fiddle contest Joe McAnulty.

In addition to award-winning members from an array of backgrounds, the songs performed are almost exclusively original compositions with varying themes. The band writes intricate and dynamic arrangements filled with both vocal and instrumental harmony that creates an interestingly modern, complex, and varied sound while still adhering to the larger bluegrass genre.

This is a “BYOB” event (Bring Your Own Beverage). For reservations, please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org



