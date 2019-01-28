HONESDALE - The Pennsylvania State Police and Patrick L. Robinson, Wayne County District Attorney, announced on January 24, the arrest of Tyson C. Blount, age 34, of Roslyn, PA for Robbery (F2), and related charges.

Blount and two accomplices stole in excess of $19,000.00 from the Tri-State Tobacco store located at 350 Grandview Avenue in Texas Township. The robbery took place on October 19, 2018 at approximately 6:30 a.m.

One of the accomplices, Terrell Boozer, was arraigned the week prior.

Blount was arraigned by Magistrate Judge Linus Myers and remanded to the Wayne County Prison in lieu of $150,000.00 bail. His initial court appearance is scheduled for January 30, 2019.





