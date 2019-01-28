Beach Lake – With the enactment of the continuing resolution, staff at the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River will resume regular operations on Tuesday January 29.

The delay in reopening regular operations, is due to the need to ensure safe access to park facilities for employees and visitors. It is anticipated that 1-2 days will be needed to plow parking areas and walkways, to provide access to employee offices and potentially longer to fully open the Roebling Bridge area.

All areas of the park are expected to be accessible to the public by Friday February 1. Please visit www.nps.gov/upde for updated information about the park.