PIKE COUNTY - Attorney Kelly Gaughan of Milford has announced her candidacy for the open seat of Judge on the Pike County Court of Common Pleas.

“My promise to the people of Pike County is to be fair, dedicated and impartial,” Gaughan said. “I will listen to the facts of each case in detail and apply the law accordingly. I am confident that my diverse legal experience qualifies me for the position.”

Among her top priorities, Gaughan said, are clearing up any case backlog in the court system and assisting in the formation of drug and veterans courts in Pike County.

Gaughan has been practicing law in Pennsylvania for 20 years and has handled a broad array of legal matters. She is Vice President of the law firm of Levy, Stieh, Gaughan and Baron, P.C., in Milford. She said she decided to run after thorough consideration and getting overwhelming support from her family, colleagues, local officials, veterans, seniors and community members.

Gaughan holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Scranton and a law degree from Seton Hall School of Law.

She was named one of the Top 25 Women in Business by the National Association of Women Business Owners in 2016, and one of the Top 10 Best Attorneys in Pennsylvania in 2017 by the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys. She is a member of the Pike County Bar Association and Pennsylvania Bar Association.

Gaughan is also deeply involved in the community. Her activities include serving as President of the Center for Developmental Disabilities, Secretary of Vetstock, a member of the Advisory Board of GAIT Therapeutic Riding Center, Historian for the American Legion Auxiliary, a member of the Milford-Matamoras Rotary Club, and a member of St. Patrick’s Church.

The vacancy on the Pike County Court of Common Pleas came as the result of then-President Judge Joseph F. Kameen announcing his retirement from the bench in June.

Gaughan resides in Milford with her husband, Martin Gaughan, a retired Pennsylvania State Trooper who now serves as Delaware Valley School Resource Officer, and their two children, Kayla, 16, and Connor, 13.

For more information, visit www.kellygaughanforjudge.com or www.facebook.com/GaughanforJudge.



