HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will begin accepting grant applications to replace, repower, or retrofit fleet diesel-powered trucks, buses, and other vehicles and equipment through the Driving PA Forward program. More than $2.6 million will be available due to the 2018 settlement with Volkswagen, relating to emissions cheating.

“Reducing emissions from diesel engines is an important tool for improving the air we breathe,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “Whether it is a school district upgrading their school bus fleet or a private company repowering their delivery trucks, projects under the Clean Diesel Grant Program lead to cleaner air and lower emissions.”

Mobile source emissions in Pennsylvania from sources like diesel engines account for nearly half of nitrogen oxide pollution, which can lead to ground-level ozone formation and poor air quality. Children and elderly residents are especially susceptible to health impacts such as asthma from poor air quality.

Grants are available for both public and private entities, including school districts, local governments, and non-profit organizations. Applications will be accepted beginning January 18, 2019.

The application package, including guidance and application instructions, is available electronically on DEP's Driving PA Forward webpage at www.dep.pa.gov/drivingpaforward or by contacting the Bureau of Air Quality by e-mail at ra-epvwmitigation@pa.gov or by telephone at (717) 787-9495.



DEP will accept online applications until 4:00 PM on February 28, 2019. A webinar on the Pennsylvania State Clean Diesel Grant Program will be held on February 4, 2019. For more details on the Driving PA Forward program, please visit: www.dep.pa.gov/drivingpaforward



