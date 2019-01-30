Bids are due to be opened February 5 to install a sidewalk along Atlantic Avenue, from the Wallenpaupack North elementary/ middle school campus, to the Turkey Hill market.

The project also includes correcting drainage issues and repaving Atlantic Avenue. A grant was obtained by school district from PennDOT totaling approximately $250,000 to pay for the work.

Superintendent Michael Silsby told the school board January 14 that they are also seeking prices for paving and drainage work in front of the high school between the two parking areas, and also by the middle school entrance/maintenance area.

The thought is a better price may be obtained if the same contractor can attend to these issues while set up to do the Atlantic Avenue project. The extra work would not be funded under the grant.



Seniors honored

The board honored three outstanding seniors from the Class of 2019, Taylor Van Wettering, Wesley Conklin and Alana Danelski. Taylor plans to study at Marywood University and become a Physician Assistant. Wesley plans to pursue Civil and Environmental Engineering. Alana’s goals include majoring in Mathematics with a focus on Actuarial Sciences, for a career as an Actuary.

The next WASD school board meeting is set for Monday, February 11 at 6 p.m. in the High School Library. A committee meeting precedes it at 5:30 p.m.



