HARRISBURG – Rep. Jonathan Fritz (R- Wayne/Susquehanna) has announced that he has been appointed to serve on the House Appropriations Committee.

“It is a huge honor to be appointed to the House Appropriations Committee,” said Fritz. “It is not too common for a sophomore member of the House to be selected to serve on this committee. It is a tremendous learning opportunity.

Different agencies and departments come before the committee to explain and justify what they do, how they do it and how much it costs. It’s a big commitment time-wise, but I’m looking forward to the process, and I embrace the mission. I strive to hold agencies accountable and operate within their means.”

The House Appropriations Committee is the primary committee of the General Assembly tasked with overseeing state government spending, state fiscal policies and developing a state budget each fiscal year.