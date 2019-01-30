WASHINGTON, D.C. - Following the announcement of President Trump’s intent to re-nominate Judge John Milton Younge and Joshua Wolson to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and Nicholas Ranjan to the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, U.S. Senators Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and Bob Casey (D-Pa.) released the following statements:

“I am pleased that President Trump will re-nominate Judge John Milton Younge, Mr. Joshua Wolson, and Mr. Nicholas Ranjan,” said Senator Toomey.

“These nominees possess the intellect, experience, and character necessary to excel on the federal bench. I hope the Senate will move swiftly to confirm them.”

“I’m pleased that the President has renominated John Younge, Joshua Wolson and Nick Ranjan to sit on the federal bench in Pennsylvania,” said Senator Casey. “Judge Younge has served with distinction on the Court of Common Pleas in Philadelphia for over two decades, and his experience, character and independence will be an asset to the federal bench. Mr. Wolson, a former clerk for the Eastern District, has also distinguished himself in the Philadelphia legal community, where he has spent much of his career in private practice.

Mr. Ranjan’s experience as a federal law clerk and his years of working in private practice in Pittsburgh will serve him well on the District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. I believe all three of these individuals have the necessary intellect, character and independence needed to serve as a federal judge.”

Since Senator Toomey joined the Senate in 2011, Senators Toomey and Casey have worked together, in a bipartisan fashion, to fill vacancies on the federal bench in Pennsylvania. Together they have vetted, recommended, and confirmed 18 Federal District Court Judges for Pennsylvania. Only two states – California and New York – have had more district court judges confirmed to their federal benches during this time.



Background:



Judge John Milton Younge: Nominee for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.



John Milton Younge is a Judge of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, where he has served since 1995 after being re-elected in 2005 and 2015.

Raised in the southwest section of the city, Judge Younge is a product of the Philadelphia Public School system and a member of the 232nd graduating class of Central High School. Upon graduation from law school, Judge Younge started his own community-based law firm where he practiced for three years before joining the Redevelopment Authority of Philadelphia, where he served as Deputy Executive Director and General Counsel. Judge Younge earned his B.S. from Boston University, his J.D. from Howard University School of Law, and his Masters of Judicial Studies Degree from the University of Nevada, Reno. He teaches continuing legal education courses for judges and lawyers and is an adjunct professor at the Delaware County Community College.



Joshua Wolson: Nominee for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.



Josh Wolson is a partner in the litigation group of Dilworth Paxson LLP, where he has practiced since 2008. During that time, he has represented plaintiffs and defendants in complex litigation matters, including antitrust, RICO, intellectual property, procurement, and civil rights disputes. He also serves as a co-chair of the firm's Plaintiffs' Rights Practice Group. Before joining the firm, Mr. Wolson practiced in the litigation and antitrust groups of Covington & Burling LLP in Washington, D.C. Upon graduation from law school, Mr. Wolson served as a law clerk to Judge Jan E. DuBois of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Mr. Wolson earned his B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Pennsylvania and his J.D., cum laude, from Harvard Law School.



Nicholas Ranjan: Nominee for the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.



Nicholas Ranjan is an equity partner in the Pittsburgh office of K&L Gates LLP, where he litigates commercial, energy, and appellate matters. He has been recognized by Chambers USA as one of the top commercial litigators in Pennsylvania multiple times, and has been a fellow with the Litigation Counsel of America and the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity. While at K&L Gates, he has served on the firm's global pro bono and diversity committees, and directed his office's pro bono program-which was awarded "pro bono law firm of the year" in 2017 by the local bar association. He is active in the community, serving on legal diversity and symphony boards, as well as serving as a mentor to local middle school students. Prior to joining the firm in 2005, he served as a law clerk to Judge Deborah L. Cook of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. Upon graduation from law school, Mr. Ranjan served as a Simon Karas Fellow with the Ohio Attorney General's Office, working with the State Solicitor General on the office's major appeals. Mr. Ranjan earned his B.A., summa cum laude, from Grove City College and his J.D., cum laude, from the University of Michigan Law School, where he was a note editor of The Michigan Law Review.





