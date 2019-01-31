HONESDALE — Celebrate Valentine’s Day by giving the gift of life with Bold Gold Media Group and Honesdale Rotary Club. Make a date to give blood at the sixth annual “Be a Sweetheart” American Red Cross blood drive on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Lemnitzer Armory, 232 Tryon St., Honesdale.

Presenting donors will be entered into hourly door prize drawings throughout the event, including a grand prize drawing for a two-night stay for four at Woodloch Resort. Prizes and gifts are not redeemable for cash and are not transferable.

The blood drive is open to the public. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome as space and time allow. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code Lemnitzer or call 1-800-REDCROSS.

Since 2014, the drive has collected 332 units of blood and has helped close to 1,000 patients. This year’s event will help the blood supply recover from a donation shortfall over the winter holidays that prompted the Red Cross to issue an emergency call for blood donors to give now. Donors of all blood types, especially platelet donors and type O blood donors, are needed to prevent a blood shortage from continuing throughout winter and affecting patient care.

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.