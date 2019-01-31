HAWLEY - The Hawley Area Rotary Club has honored four outstanding Wallenpaupack Area High School seniors, as Hawley Rotary Student of the Month for the first semester of the current school year. They are, from left to right: Cory Erk (October Student of the Month), Michael Macdonough (December), Jake Mitchell (November) and Paul Anthony Forte (September). Each month during the school year the Rotary Club of Hawley recognizes a Student of the Month based on his or her community and school volunteer activities.

Hawley Rotary congratulates the following students for their commitment to the local community and to Wallenpaupack Area High School. All ten Hawley Rotary 2018-2019 Students of the Month will be honored at a luncheon at the WAHS Lakeside Café in May.

Contributed