Most people have no idea of the importance of having a vision and purpose for their lives. They just live their lives, day by day, year after year, going through the motions and doing what they have to in order to survive. But God didn’t create us for this kind of life. We were created to fulfill a specific purpose that He had planned for us – the only purpose that will bring complete fulfillment to us. The tragic thing is that most people miss out on this satisfaction.

We need to seek God and ask Him what His purpose for our life is. He desires to show us and get us on the right track. In our search to discover our purpose we can look at what we are gifted and talented in, what we enjoy doing, and what gets us excited as we anticipate doing it. We were created with all that we need to fulfill our purpose.

We also need to have a vision to fulfill our purpose. Michelangelo “saw” the angel inside the rock as he chiseled and chipped away at the block of marble to create his greatest masterpiece – David. Vision enables us to see what others overlook.

Vision also helps us to see things in a fresh light, brings purpose out of chaos, and helps us to focus and see clearly our purpose in the mundane. Much of what we do each day doesn’t seem to matter until we look at it through the vision that gives it purpose and worth. Shoveling dirt into sandbags is drudgery until it’s viewed in the purpose of saving a town from a flood.

When someone asked three stonemasons what they were doing, one answered he was laying bricks, another said he was building a wall, but the third replied, “I’m raising up a great cathedral.” He was the only one who had a vision that gave his work purpose and brought fulfillment to his life.

Having a vision for your life gives you the passion to get out of bed each morning and look forward to doing something you love, something you believe in, something that’s bigger than you.

Having a vision for your life gives you the motivation to fulfill your dreams using the gifts and talents you have, to live a life with no regrets of what could have been, to bring joy and fulfillment to your life.

Having a vision for your life gives you direction and simplifies making decisions. You can move forward in things that fulfill your purpose and avoid things that don’t. Vision allows you to weed out things that distract from what’s important and keeps you from making decisions that will rob you of your dreams.

Without vision, good thing will keep you from achieving the great things God has planned for you. If you never discover your purpose in life, you will deprive others who would have benefited and been blessed by it.

….

Hope Ministries is a Christian counseling center, and we are here to help. If you would like to speak confidentially with someone, give us a call at 845-482-5300. You can read Diane’s weekly blog at www.dianesopenbook.wordpress.com.





