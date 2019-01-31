HONESDALE -The Wayne County Beekeepers Association will be holding a new beekeeper’s workshop on Saturday, February 9 at the Park Street Complex in Honesdale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The workshop is a free event, and will offer those who are interested in beekeeping information about: Types of bees, ordering bees, a “how-to” for installation of packages, initial feeding, what to do with nucs, what to expect the first few weeks, castes of bees, discussion of equipment needed, local suppliers, treatment vs. treatment free beekeeping, updates on diseases especially Varroa, and more.

This year’s guest speaker will be Orna Clum from Scott Township, PA. Orna is a member to both the Lackawanna Beekeepers Association as well as the Wayne County Beekeepers Association and is an experience beekeeper.

There will be time for open discussions on problem solving, some hands-on experiences, and activities for youth. Also available at this workshop will be the opportunity to purchase bulk orders of bees and recommendations for ordering equipment. There will be no live honeybees for display due to the time of the year.

Interested individuals are encouraged to contact the Wayne County Extension office to register, please contact them at 570-253-5970 ext. 4110, or by email at: WayneExt@psu.edu.