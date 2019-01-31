MILFORD -The ARTery Gallery in Milford is hosting a juried open show for emerging and established artists titled “New Perspectives.”

A jury of Gallery members selected the best pieces from the many entries, which will be on exhibit from February 8 - March 3.

A Cooperative Gallery, owned and operated by member artists, the ARTery has been a cornerstone of Milford’s art scene for over 19 years. The gallery strives to include artists who are not members by partnering with local organizations, such as The Delaware Valley High School, Milford Garden Club, Delaware Highlands Conservancy, Pike Co. Arts and Crafts, as well as this upcoming juried exhibit where paintings, sculpture, and fine crafts will be presented for exhibition and sale by artists other than gallery members.

Gallery curator Marie Liu adds, “We love opening our doors to the wider art community and enjoy seeing what artists in the region are creating. With so few exhibit venues, we feel proud to offer our lovely space in the historic Forest Hall building, in a gesture of inclusion for our fellow artists. This fantastic exhibit is packed with nearly 100 works of exceptional quality, some by familiar area artists and many by artists that are new to us. It's a very exciting exhibit." Gallery members Claude Larson and Liza Smith Simpson have put a tremendous amount of time and effort into organizing the event which is interesting, fresh and a lot of fun.”

The ARTery address is 210 Broad Street.

The public is invited to an opening reception on Saturday, February 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. for refreshments, meet the artists and vote for their favorite. Awards will be given for First, Second and Third Place at the reception. The winner of the People’s Choice Award will be announced at the conclusion of the exhibit.

In addition to gift certificates and prizes from retailers such as Dick Blick, Jerry’s Artarama, Golden Acrylics, Liquitex and Cheap Joe’s Art Supplies, winners will be invited to exhibit their work at the gallery for the additional month of March.

For more information call 570-409-1234 or visit www.arterygallerymilford.com.