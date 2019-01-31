Seven arrested in drug ring; three overdose deaths

MILFORD - A joint press conference was held Thursday morning, Jn. 31 in Milford by the district attorneys from Wayne County and Pike County, and PA State Police. They announced the arrest of seven individuals and an arrest warrant for another related to a drug ring that operated in both counties. The case involved the distribution of heroin and fentanyl, which resulted in the overdose deaths of three persons, two in Wayne County and one in Pike.

More information will be released.