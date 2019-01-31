HONESDALE - Take the Stourbridge Line train President’s Day Weekend for a special experience each of the three days, celebrating the song Winter Wonderland; the nation’s third President and bald eagles. Trains depart each day for a scenic tour along the Lackawaxen River.



Saturday, February 16:



All aboard at Honesdale for the 1 p.m. train (or at Hawley at 1:45) with Wayne County Historian and writer Peter Becker. Peter will talk about his newest project, a new book, “The Heritage of Dick Smith’s Winter Wonderland,” now in its second printing. The book is published by the Wayne County Historical Society. The seasonal favorite song Winter Wonderland was written by the late Dick Smith, of Honesdale.

Also enjoy a special appearance by The Stourbridge Lion Quartet featuring Scottie Ogden-Lead, Frank Boast-Baritone, Elmer Day-Tenor, and Jeff Granger-Bass. These gentlemen are part of The Northeasters Barbershop Chorus who perform local shows throughout the year.



Sunday February 17:



Meet President Thomas Jefferson, portrayed by Tom Pitts for a scenic train ride and educational program with 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. at Honesdale (or from Hawley at 3:45). Tom Pitts, of Orange, Virginia, has been portraying Jefferson for thirty years. He does not memorize lines. Instead, this oral historian becomes Jefferson, the principal author of America’s Declaration of Independence, who also served as the third President of the United States from 1801-1809 and was a founding father to this country.



Monday, February 18:



Keep an “eagle eye” out for sightings of our national bird while rolling along the Lackawaxen River with Susie Kaspar from the National Park Service. Susie’s program about some of our favorite locals and their seasonal relatives who fish the river along the tracks, will answer many of your questions about why we are blessed to enjoy the chance to see these beautiful birds in their natural habitat and the strong comeback they have made here. Board at Honesdale at 11 a.m., or at Hawley at 11:45.

Cars are heated and on-board restrooms are available.

For more information, please call or email Jeff Hiller at the Stourbridge Line, 570-470-2697; jhiller@thestourbridgeline.net. Advance tickets are available at www.thestourbridgeline.net.



