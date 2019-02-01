Has Wayne and Pike County gone to the dogs? A whole lot of dog owners might hope so! Does anyone wish to guess how many licensed pooches make this corner of Pennsylvania their home?

WAYNE & PIKE - Has Wayne and Pike County gone to the dogs? A whole lot of dog owners might hope so! Does anyone wish to guess how many licensed pooches make this corner of Pennsylvania their home?

The key word is “licensed” and that’s what this little article is really about, an annual reminder for dogs to let their people know its time to renew their license. Nevertheless, in asking the county treasurers about the licensing process, they were asked how many dogs they know about.

Here’s the answer: Based on the number of licenses issued in Wayne and Pike in 2018, there were approximately 10,730 canines living here.

There were approximately 5,500 dogs licensed in Wayne County.

In Pike County, 5,230 dog licenses were sold.

For comparison, according to the U.S. Census, the estimated human population in Wayne County for 2017 was 51,205. In Pike County, it was 55,691. That means for every dog there are about nine people, in each county, with the gap even wider in Pike.

So, how many CATS are there? That’s harder to say since they are not required to be licensed.

It would be interesting to report on the predominant dog breeds locally, since the license application asks for that information. Brian Field, Wayne County Treasurer, stated that to learn that tally, one would have to manually go through over 5,000 paper license applications on file and count them up by breed.

Field did say that a lot of licenses for pit bulls are sold.

Pike County Treasurer John Gilpin also did not have tallies on breed, but guessed that labradors may be in the lead. Chihuahuas and dachshunds seem to be popular breeds, he said. He added there are a lot of mixed breeds - “mutts.”

License requirements

Licenses are required for all dogs in Pennsylvania age three months and up. The license is good for one calendar year, January 1- December 31, unless a lifetime licenses is obtained. Licenses are tone purchased by January 1st regardless of when the license was purchased the year prior.

The current fees, which are common throughout the state, are as follows:

$8.50 regular licenses

$6.50 if the dog is neutered or spayed

$6.50 if the applicant is of age 65 or more, or has a disability

$4.50 for a neutered or spayed dog, if the applicant is of age 65 or more, or has a disability

Lifetime licenses

(The dog must be implanted with a micro-chip)

$51.50 for a regular lifetime dog license

$31.50 lifetime, if the dog is neutered or spayed

$31.50 if the applicant is of age 65 or more, or has a disability

$21.50 for a neutered or spayed dog, if the applicant is of age 65 or more, or has a disability.

Wayne County

In Wayne County, licenses applications may be purchased in a variety of ways:

Visit online at www.wayneco.pa.gov, print out an application and mail it with the fee to the Wayne County Treasurer’s Office.Visit the Wayne County Treasurer’s Office at the County Courthouse on Court Street in Honesdale (opposite the park).Visit any of the outlying agents: Dee’s Notary; Dessin Animal Shelter; Pocono Mountain Licensing; District Magistrate Ronald Edwards or Pet Central.

Pike County

In Pike County, licenses applications may be purchased in a variety of ways:

Visit www.pikepa.org; click “Dog Licenses” under “Frequently Visited.” Print out an application and mail it with the fee to the Pike County Treasurer’s Office.Visit the Pike County Treasurer’s Office at the Administration Building, 506 Broad St., Milford.Visit any of the outlying agents: North Country Feed, 1831 Rt. 739, Dingmans Ferry or Dawn’s Title & Tag, Rt. 739, Lords Valley.

Gilpin said they have been able to help find a dog’s owner quickly, when a lost dog with a tag is reported.

There is a penalty for not having your dog licensed. State dog wardens may issue fines up to $300 plus court costs, per dog.

County treasurer’s offices also handle hunting and fishing licenses, as well as small games of chance licenses.

For more information, contact your county treasurer’s office. In Wayne County, call 570-253-5970, ext. 4210; in Pike County, call 570-296-3441.