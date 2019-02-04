James T. Rodman and his wife Keturah (Longstreet) Rodman were long time educators in late 19th century Hawley, Pennsylvania. Mr. Rodman served as burgess (the old term for mayor), ran a drug and book store and managed a meeting hall, and was a lay preacher. He served the Union in the War Between the States.

HAWLEY - James T. Rodman and his wife Keturah (Longstreet) Rodman were long time educators in late 19th century Hawley, Pennsylvania. Mr. Rodman served as burgess (the old term for mayor), ran a drug and book store and managed a meeting hall, and was a lay preacher. He served the Union in the War Between the States.

Their adopted son, George T. Rodman was a physician for several decades in Hawley, and is remembered to this day (in 2019).



Steam boat captain



James T. Rodman was born October 5, 1826 to Nathaniel T. and Fanny (Knapp) Rodman of Hillsdale, Columbia County, NY.James worked on his father’s farm till he was 17,when he pushed hie vocation as a teacher. James graduated from the Poughkeepsie high school and Teachers Seminary.

He taught at various schools in Sullivan and Orange Counties, NY, except for one year, 1850. During that period he was employed in New York City as the acting captain on a steamer, “James Madison.”

In 1855, James took up residence in Hawley where he started teaching in one of the one-room schools in the village.

Hawley was undergoing a building boom at that time, but n terms of education, was still 24 years away before it could boast of a public graded school, with a high school program.

On December 26, 1860, he was wed to Keturah Longstreet, who was also a teacher.

She was born in Milford, Pike County, on November 22,1824 to Louis and Elizabeth (Goble) Longstreet. Her father farmed and lumbered the land.

Having a common education, through hard work and taking advantages of opportunities, she prepared herself to teach at the age of 16. She saved money and attended different academies until she was ready in 1848 to enter Mt. Holyoke Seminary in Massachusetts.

After a year she came back, to teach school at Honesdale and Hawley, to help her younger siblings attain an education. She returned to Mt. Holyoke and graduated in 1854.



Select school



Once she and James were married in 1860, they started a “select school” at their home on 15 Street (Keystone Street) at the corner with 20th (Chestnut Avenue) in Hawley.

This large building, at 300 Keystone Street, still stands (2019).

The 1860 Hawley street map, printed before they were married, shows the building as belonging to “Mrs. Longstreet.”

A “select school” was a private school that provided a means for secondary education for students, where there was no academy (or high school program) available. They could also be elementary schools. Students were selected based on some criteria, such as on an economic, social or sectarian basis.

There were several other select schools in the region, including in Honesdale and Milford.

The Rodmans conducted this school for about 18 years. In all, Mrs. Rodman taught for 40 years.

Michael J. McAndrew, in his history of Hawley published in 1927, stated that the Rodmans’ school “maintained a decided lead over all the town schools and deserves special mention… They were for many years numbered among the leading educators in Hawley, and not a few of the prominent citizens of the present generation received their literary training under Mr. and Mrs. Rodman during their active years as instructors.”

In 1870, Mr.Rodman was appointed to the committee to examine applicants for state [teaching?] certificates.

A 1900 biography stated, “Many of Mr. Rodman’s pupils look upon him as one of their best friends, and during his years of service as teacher in Hawley he won golden opinions from every source for his fitness, his tact and his success in his chosen calling.

It may not be coincidental that the Rodmans closed the select school in 1878. The next year, Hawley Graded School opened, on Academy Street, which combined several small public schools and introduced secondary education.



Civil war veteran



On September 15, 1864, Mr. Rodman enlisted in the Union army at Oswego, NY as a member of Company B, Fifth New York Volunteer Artillery, First Battalion. The battalion was sent to Harper’s Ferry. Rodman was engaged in battle at Cedar Creek and other skirmishes. They were mustered out on June 22,1865.

Rodman became a prominent member of the Civil War Union veteran’s organization, the Grand Army of the Republic, James M. Thorp Post No. 195 at Hawley. Rodman served as the post’s commander when it was organized in 1880. For several years, the post headquarters was at Rodman’s Hall. This is thought to have been located at the large building where the Rodmans lived and ran a store. The address (as it was eventually given) was 300 Keystone Street, at the southwestern corner with Chestnut Avenue.



Merchant



James Rodman was also known as a merchant. He conducted a drug and book store at his house at Keystone and Chestnut.

A business directory listing on the 1872 street map of Hawley put it this way: “Rodman, J.T.- Select School and Dealer in Drugs, Books and Yankee Notions, corner 15th and 20th streets.”

He sold sundry items, including medicines, extracts, seeds, shaving items, soap, brush and combs,stationary, Bibles, school books, newspapers, writing utensils, crayons,toys, candy and so on.

It was not at all out of place to have a drug and book store at this corner, although it is two blocks from Main Avenue.

Chestnut Street was an important thoroughfare in the mid to late 19th century. There were several stores, as well as a saloon and hotel here, as well as residences and the Catholic Church, which remain today. When the Marble Hill (first known as Shanty Hill) neighborhood was established for Irish immigrant families in the 1840’s, a bridge was built over Middle Creek to reach the newly established Catholic church. This was also a route travelers would take to reach Wilsonville, Paupack and beyond. Chestnut Street continued on to Wilsonville. Today, Chestnut is a dead-end.

An 1890 Hawley street directory listed him as a druggist on 18th Street (Main Avenue), where he also had his home. It appears they moved to Main sometime before 1890. He was still listed as a druggist in 1900; their home was on Main Avenue.

He served on a committee to form a county pharmaceutical society.



Rodman’s Hall



Rodman’s Hall, in addition to serving as the home of the G.A.R. post, was a place for lectures and other events.

An advertisement was found for a theatrical production of Uncle Tom’s Cabin by the Young Men’s Lyceum Association of Hawley, October 21 & 22, 1875. Admission was 35 cents; caldron, 25 cents.

A full house was predicted in the newspaper for a lecture, “Love, Courtship and Marriage” by Rev. James A. Little at Rodman’s Hall, January 24,1879.

A news brief stated that in January 1885, Dr. Peebles of Philadelphia was giving a series of four free lectures on “How to Live a Century and Grow Old Gracefully.”

A concert by Prof. C.W. Bachmeyer was held before a large crowd at Rodman’s Hall in c. March 1882.

Episcopal clergy from Honesdale were conducting services and Sunday School every Sunday at Rodman’s Hall, about 1880.

Irish Relief provided entertainment there in March 1880.

Political rallies, and temperance meetings also took place at Rodman’s Hall.

A theatrical directory from 1884-85 and 1887-88 stated that Rodman’s Hall had a seating capacity of 250, with a 10 by 24 foot stage. There was no scenery available. Rental rates were $10, one night; $21 for three nights. There was a $5 license fee. James T. Rodman was manager, and S. J. Sherret, theatrical teamster.

It would seem plausible that the rental hall was on the second floor, and doubled as the school during the week day. The store was likely on first floor, entered from Keystrone Street, and the Rodmans’ lodgings in the back.



Led Centennial



When Hawley celebrated the nation’s centennial on July 4, 1876, Rodman was in charge of the committee.

On March 19, 1880, the Wayne Council American Legion of Honor was instituted at Hawley. Rodman was named as commander.

He was also a member of several fraternities, the Knights of Columbus, Wangum Lodge, I.O.O.F. and Hawley Lodge, F. & A.M.

For three years, Rodman served as burgess in Hawley, up to 1896.

On August 2,1888, he was appointed as justice of the peace to serve an unexpired term in Hawley and held that role until February 1891.

He ran unsuccessfully for state representative, as a Democratic and Greenback candidate.

James Rodman was active with the Hawley Methodist Episcopal Church, where he was a lay preacher. His wife was active with the Presbyterian Church. She was one of the first members of the Hawley Women’s Christian Temperance Union, and was very devoted to the cause of sobriety.



Adopted a nephew



The Rodmans had no children of their own, but they reared a nephew of Mrs. Rodman, George T. Teeter. He was born in 1864. George was legally adopted at the age of 2-1/2, and was given the Rodman name. Up the age of 15, George helped out in the Rodmans’ drug store. He was a pupil in the Rodmans’ select school.

The 1880 census shows that James’ father Nathaniel, who was 77, lived with them, as did James’ sister Emelia Rodman. She worked as a clerk in the drug store.

James T. Rodman died Saturday night, November 28, 1903. He had been ill for several weeks. His funeral was held at the Methodist church, where the Wangum Lodge was in charge of the service. Rev. S. C. Simpkins officiated. All the business places in town closed during the funeral service.

Mrs. Rodman was visiting friends in Saginaw, Michigan when on Saturday night,January 24, 1907,she died. She had bene visiting there since September. Her son, Dr. Rodman, went out and came back with her body on the train. The funeral was held at the Methodist church in Hawley.

