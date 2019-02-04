WAYNE COUNTY ― As of February 1, 2019, self-service newspaper vending racks for The News Eagle will be taken out of service.

The decision follows a national trend to make purchasing newspapers more convenient by utilizing existing dealers.

The most cost-effective and convenient way to receive your newspaper is to subscribe, and potential subscribers are encouraged to call Circulation Manager Marcia Barrera to learn about new subscriber offers.

Businesses interested in becoming a dealer are also welcome to contact Barrera.

Barrera can be reached by calling 1-570-253-3055 ext. 323.

The News Eagle appreciates our readers and subscribers continued support of local journalism.

The News Eagle can be purchased at any of the following vendors:



DINGMANS FERRY

• Sisters Deli, Dingmans Ferry

• Pickerel Inn, Dingmans Ferry



GREENTOWN

• Dutch’s Market, Greentown

• Lakewood I-84 Truck Stop, Greentown



HAMLIN

• Hamlin Express Mart, Hamlin

• Weis Markets, Hamlin

• CVS, Hamlin

• Weis Markets, Hamlin

• Joe’s Kwik Mart, Hamlin

• Tobacco Road , Hamlin

• Rite Aid, Hamlin



HAWLEY AREA

• Lake Region IGA, Hawley

• CVS, Hawley

• Park Place Sunoco, Hawley

• Trading Post, Hawley

•Tobacco Road, Hawley

• Turkey Hill, Hawley

• Market at Woodloch, Hawley



HONESDALE AREA

• Tobacco Road, Honesdale

• Sunrise Market, Honesdale

• CVS, Honesdale

• Waymart Convenient, Honesdale

• Rite Aid, Honesdale

• Turkey Hill, Honesdale

• Route 6 Express Mart, Honesdale

• Joe’s Kwik Mart, Honesdale

• Uptown Shell, Honesdale

• Weis Markets, Honesdale



LAKE ARIEL

• Qwik Mart Rt. 590, Lake Ariel



LAKEVILLE

• Karen’s Video, Lakeville

• Cove Haven, Lakeville



LORDS VALLEY

• Weis Market, Lords Valley

• Rite Aid, Lords Valley

• Xtra Mart Route 739, Lords Valley

• Xtra Mart, Lords Valley

• Ryan’s Deli, Lords Valley

• Tobacco Road, Lords Valley



MATAMORAS

• Turkey Hill, Matamoras

• Chrissie’s Deli, Matamoras



MILFORD

• Helms Service Station, Milford

• Rite Aid, Milford

• Turkey Hill, Milford

• Key Food, Milford



NARROWSBURG

• Pete’s Market • Narrowsburg, NY



NEWFOUNDLAND

• Joe’s Kwik Mart, Newfoundland



TAFTON

• Country Store Two, Tafton

• Tafton Express Mart, Tafton

• Liberty 84 Exxon, Tafton



WAYMART

• Joe’s Kwik Mart, Waymart



WHITE MILLS

• Watson Bros. White Mills



The News Eagle newspaper may also be purchased at the newspaper editorial office at the Hawley Silk Mill, 8 Silk Mill Drive, Suite 101, Hawley. Back copies are also available there. Open entering the Silk Mill, the office is found on the left, next to the staircase. The editorial office may be contacted at 570-226-4547.



