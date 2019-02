DINGMANS FERRY -December Students of the Month were named at Dingman Delaware Elementary School. Back row - Grace Tomesheski, Ella Smith, Kaiden Asevedo, Elias Colon, Cyrus Brazee, Jordan Dickerson, Savannah Van Orden, Michael Mabee; middle row - Jack Morris, Julian Mercado, Madeline Egan, Olivia Langelotti, Inessa Martin, Lily Brown, Sean Cleary, Kunj Patel; front row - JenLi Walker, Gavin Yates, Robert Giarratano, Cassidy Shallo, Rocco Ciarelli, Liam Tobin, Keegan McFeely; absent from photo: Emily Murphy. Contributed