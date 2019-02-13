HONESDALE - Brian W. Smith and Joseph W. Adams are announcing their intention to seek re-election as your Wayne County Commissioners for the four year term of 2020-2023.

Nearly 200 Wayne County citizens attended the kick off announcement celebration on January 17 at “Wayne On The Hill”. Owner, Leonard Schwartz, introduced Smith and Adams stating “they work hard and show a great devotion to the people of the County and effective government”. Both Brian Smith and Joe Adams welcomed all and spoke about their experiences, accomplishments and vision for Wayne County.



Brian W. Smith



Brian Smith graduated from Honesdale High School and went on to earn his Electrical Engineering Technology degree from Penn State University. Brian’s work experience includes being a maintenance and shipping department worker at Moore Business Forms while in college, an Electrical Engineering Tech on Nuclear Submarines at Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company, a Bio-Medical Technician at Wayne Memorial Hospital and a laborer for Rickard Enterprises Masonry Company.

Brian is currently an active dairy farmer and school bus contractor and has been for the past 33 years.

As your Wayne County Commissioner and Chairman of the Board for the past twelve years, Brian has been elected by his State Peers as the Treasurer of the Pennsylvania Republican Caucus of County Commissioners. He also serves on the County Commissioners Association of PA’s Agricultural Committee and Natural Gas Task Force.

Brian has been appointed to the PA State Commission of Agricultural Education Excellence. Locally, Brian represents Wayne County on the Lake Wallenpaupack Watershed Management District Board, the Wayne County Conservation District Board, the Penn State Extension Board, the Wayne County Economic Development Corporation Board and a founding member of the Wayne Tomorrow Initiative Board.

He is a long term member of the Farm Bureau and member/past President of the Honesdale Lion’s Club.

During Brian’s tenure as Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, Wayne County has not had a tax increase for nine of the 12 years.

Brian and Amy (Rickard) Smith have been married for 33 years and reside on their dairy farm in Milanville, Damascus Township, where they have raised their six children along with helping with their twelve grandchildren.



Joseph W. Adams



Joseph Adams graduated from Wallenpaupack High School and went to the University of Pennsylvania and University of Scranton to earn his Bachelors of Science with honors in Economics and Finance, with a minor in History.

Joe also received a MBA with a specialization in Accounting and Finance with honors from the University of Scranton and completed the Certified Financial Planner curriculum at Pace University. Joe’s work experience includes Commercial Banking with PNC, Real Estate Property Association management at Emerald Lakes and Lake Adventure communities, Chief Financial Officer as Business Manager of Wallenpaupack School District, Wealth Manager and Senior Officer at Morgan Stanley and The Dime Bank, and Superintendent of Western Wayne School District.

He has been a Wayne County Commissioner for three years, fulfilling Jonathan Fritz’s remaining term. Joe represents Wayne County on the NEPA Alliance Economic Board, the Wayne Pike Workforce Alliance Board and Wayne Tomorrow. Joe has been invited to present to the PA Legislature on Technology/Broadband expansion as well as, Economic Impacts to Wayne County regarding the moratorium on Natural Gas Production.

He is a past or present member of the following organizations: Wayne Bank Board of Directors, Human Resources Center Board Chairman and 30 year member, Board member of the Pocono Lake Region Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Palmyra Township Planning Commission, a member of the Wayne County Library Advisory Committee, a member of the Wayne County Children and Youth Advisory Committee, a Biddy Basketball Coach, an American Legion Baseball Coach, a volunteer umpire and basketball referee for local youth sports, a member of the Wayne Area Sports Hall of Fame, a Wayne County Community Foundation O’Neill Society member, a member of the Dorflinger Suydam and Lacawac Sanctuaries, a member of the Wayne County Historical Society, a Trout Unlimited member, a member of the Honesdale Golf Club, a founding member of the COAL Foundation for local student/athletes, a founding member of the Kelley Lalley Fund, a founding member of the Fall Music Festival to benefit local scholarships and organizations, a member of the Farm Bureau and a member of the Cold Hill Hunting Club.

Joe is married to Kathryn (Scott) Adams for 33 years and resides in Hamlin, Salem Township. He is a 5th generation Wayne County resident, with the 6th and 7th generation of his extended family living in Wayne County.



Progress noted



Brian and Joe are completely vested in our County with collective long histories of experience in our communities supporting Senior Citizens, Economic and Workforce development, and youth organizations and our Public Schools.

Their diverse experiences, knowledge, education and demographics put them in a unique position to move Wayne County into the future in a very positive manner. They are keenly focused on providing meaningful economic progress, creating sustaining wages for new and existing employment opportunities.

This includes initiatives in technology with our award winning Business Incubator at the Stourbridge Project, the High Speed Broadband project to the WEDCO Technology and Industrial Park, the effort to bring high speed internet throughout the County, the effort to save and expand the SCI Waymart Prison, working with WEDCO in helping to bring Sutphen Fire Truck manufacturing company into the Sterling Park, and partnering with our schools and workforce development agencies to provide opportunity for skills for sustainable employment in agriculture, healthcare, building trades, manufacturing, technology, education and entrepreneurial areas for our residents.

Brian and Joe are also very much aware of preserving our history and heritage such as protecting the Hankins Dam.

They also are committed to our excellent recreation, tourism, restaurant and lodging industries and the employment and enjoyment that they provide. The balance needed in providing growth and opportunity while enhancing the natural beauty of our area is paramount to retaining and growing the Wayne County quality of life.

Brian and Joe are fiscally conservative and have a proven history of getting things done, while doing their absolute best to find ways to not raise local taxes. The current renovation project is an example of just that. The Courthouse and Park Street Complex are getting very important and necessary upgrades while having the energy savings and debt restructuring paying the bill, with no tax increase to the residents of Wayne County.

Brian and Joe are very proud of their direct impact and involvement in providing the governmental framework in support of all the initiatives of Wayne County today and into the future.

They respectfully ask for your vote in nomination as your Republican Commissioner candidates in the Primary Election in May 2019.







