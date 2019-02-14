BEACH LAKE - The Chinese New Year has a plethora of symbolic spiritual and cultural meanings involved in its celebration. It is the most glorious and meaningful holiday that Chinese individuals all over the world experience and enjoy.

Sheila Vaswani, noted local speaker, and Asian Studies Specialist will present a talk about this celebration on Sunday, February 17th at 10:15 a.m. at the Berlin Township Community Center in Beach Lake.

All are welcome to join the Upper Delaware Unitarian Universalist Fellowship for this one hour service, followed by a social time with refreshments. For more information, visit www.uduuf.org.