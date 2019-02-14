Honesdale High School is presenting the Disney family classic musical, Beauty and the Beast February 15-17, 2019, at the Honesdale High School Performing Arts Center. This fun and family friendly musical, adapted from the original Disney film, brings to life the timeless story of a selfish and hot tempered prince who is turned into a hideous monster and must win the affection of a beautiful, young girl in order to regain his humanity. This musical includes the classic scores of “Be Our Guest”, “If I Can’t Love Her”, “A Change in Me”, the title song “Beauty and the Beast” and many more. The exuberant musical offers humor, romance, and excitement for all ages. Step into the enchanted world of Broadway's modern classic, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, an international sensation that played a remarkable 13-year run on Broadway and has been produced in 37 countries worldwide. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. The original Broadway production ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. Executive Director Scott D. Miller says, “This is one my favorite musicals … the production showcases the talents of everyone involved. With a love story being so prominent in the story line, Miller’s realistic approach, he believes, will only make it more universal. “I really want the entire audience to have fun but walk away knowing what it is like to have a real change of heart and that love can win,” Miller proclaims. “This is a show for everybody with a message for everybody, children and adults. As is implied by the script, don’t judge a book by its cover. A great message for today’s world.” The company cast stars Honesdale High School students Cameron Baker (Beast), Maggie Murphy (Belle), Gabrielle Martin (Mrs. Potts), Kaeleb Jones (Cogsworth), Miguel Salvador (Lumiere) and Daniel DeCrotie (Gaston). The remainder of the large cast is rounded out by the talents of a score of actors starring Maria Kannebecker (Chip) and Jimmy Orthouse (Maurice). Other principals include Katie Wilson (Madame la Grande Bouche), Lydia Box (Babette), Kameron Slish (D’Arque), Andrew Buckwalter (La Fou), Ella Sherman, Kayleigh Pugh, Morgan Brown, Emma Messersmith, and Abigail Fuller as the Silly Girls. Honesdale High School has had Beauty and the Beast on the bucket list for many years now. “I knew this was the perfect show that we could do with the designers and talent we have available to us this year,” executive director Scott D. Miller said. He continues, “the across-the-board appeal this show has is a PERFECT fit for our Honesdale High School Musical. It’s perfectly cast … and we are extremely proud of all our actors, set designers, technicians, stage hands, lighting, costumers, and sound students.” The Beauty and the Beast company cast includes Emily Bialecki, Eric Berkihiser, Calvin Feustel, Amaya Hall, Giana Krehel, Kallie Lazaro, Hannah Merritt, Shayla Mullican, Esther Muñoz Sanchez, Abby Skelton, Kayla Taninies, Katrina Van Houten, Nicole Baines, Elizabeth Blum, Cassie Brink, Kimberly Florance, Patience Geer, Alison Green, Mariah Hannel, Savannah Hocking, Lilly Long, Emily Quinn, Nicole Roberts, Cody Stanton, Isiah Sims, Tyler Stanford, Maya Wehrmann, Victoria Wormuth, Aubree Young, Bowan Whitmore. The Broadway style production will also have a live orchestra pit to underscore the production with Honesdale High School students Jenna Mohn, Rachel Daub, Lindsay Daub, Taylor Warring, Abigail Robson, Gabriella Bruford, Lauren Dyser, Katherine Matlaga, Alexandra Reed, and Alyssa Stumpo, and Mia Yatwa. The backstage set, lighting, hair and makeup, and sound students showcase Abby Blaine, Hannah Blaine, Amelia Michko, Riellie Tiernan, Christina Stein, Marisa Murray, Sophia Bodnar, Larissa Peseski, Bella Watson, Alyssa Tuleya, Bailey Murray, Emily Roberts, Justin Mackle, Gibsen Goodenough, Lauren Dyser, Kameron Slish, Eli Hanson, Ethan Collins, Bailey Murray, Justin Gombita, Andrew DeFazio, Matthew Groom, Preston McDevitt, Joseph O’Brien, Kyle Castellano, William Bowen, Phillip Gombita, Dominic Maglione, Arjun Fulp, Madison Randolph, Ben Miner, Justin Mackle, John Gilson, Evan Schultz, Zachary Eisele, Bryce Klinger, Ryan Kretschmer, Gibsen Goodenough, John Christiansen, Noah Salzameda, Nikolas Romano, JP Ahern, John Rodriguez, Dallas Gombita, Kyle Castellano, Ben Miner, Nikolas Romano, Madison Randolph, John Christiansen, JP Ahern, John Gilson, Bryce Klinger, Dominic Maglione, Zachary Eisele, and John Rodriguez. The production is directed by Scott D. Miller; choreographed by Jesse Perry; music direction by Martha Curtis, Betty Ann Robson, and Geri Spinosa; technical direction by Shawn Garing and William Sievers; set designs by Brittany Cardona; costume design by Linda Zimmer; prop master Meredith Galinkski; and hair and makeup design by Linda Forlenza; and publicity by Stacy Stone. The production also includes student production assistants Anna Dunsinger, and Haylei Jones; assistant student choreographers Kayleigh Pugh and Kayla Taninies; costumer Emily Roberts; stage manager Bailey Murray and stage technical managers Justin Mackle and Gibsen Goodenough. Performances will take place February 15-17, 2018, at Honesdale High School Performing Arts Center. Shows will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. All tickets are Regular $10, Senior (+62) $8, Student $5, Children (3-5) $5, Red/Black Pass are welcome to the show complimentary. In Addition to the musical production, Be Our Guest for Breakfast with Beauty and the Beast, Cast Members, and Friends. Spend time with all of your favorite Disney Characters in the beloved tale Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Breakfast and tea will begin at 9:00 AM with your chance to meet your favorite Broadway Characters come to life. The Disney Character Breakfast will take place on Saturday, February 16, at 9:00 a.m., at Honesdale High School Cafeteria. Breakfast Menu will include Buffet Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Pancakes, Cereal, Breakfast Potatoes, dessert, Beverages include Juice, Milk, and Coffee. Tickets are available online or by phone, Adults $10, Students $8, Children (Under 5) $8. Preregistration and ticket purchasing before this event is highly encouraged.

For information, directions, and to charge tickets by phone, please call 570-251-9831. Tickets are also on sale online at http://www.honesdalepac.com.