HONESDALE - Cathy Asinari, who creates religious-themed pictures with wood, will be exhibiting her work at the ReMax Wayne office during March and April.

A reception open to all will be held Sunday, March 31 from 2 to 4 p.m. the ReMax Wayne office.

Cathy will donate all of the proceeds to Social Concerns Committee of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, in Honesdale.

Asinari stated, “I have been working with wood since I was a little girl. My father taught me how to use a variety of saws and I have played around with wood since then. Four years ago I left my job at Wegmans and began to spend a lot of time creating my art.

“What I do is a combination of inlay and mosaic, combination because my art came from many mistakes trying to do both. After many attempts I settle on this style. I begin cutting pieces of wood, using 15 species of wood to arrive at the color and grain, to create an image. I glue the image on a piece of birch, fill the cracks between the pieces with wood filler, frame , and coat the piece in epoxy. This brings out the natural beauty and color of the wood.

“My subject is always religious pictures, my love of the Catholic faith inspires the images I use, the lives of the saints inspire the hope we all need in these troubling times. I began making the images because I believe that every home should have an image of hope.

“I give away the images to anyone in nursing homes, anyone struggling, and for fundraisers.” She said that all the pictures at this exhibit will be available for $40.00 an image, and the money will go to St. John’s Roman Catholic Church social concerns committee to help those in need.