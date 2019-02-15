It’s a “very preliminary study,” Supervisor Eric Ehrhardt stressed, while discussing plans to get engineering proposals for central sewer service long Route 6 in Palmyra Township - Pike County.

The supervisors, February 5, reviewed a draft letter for a “Request for Proposal” (RFP) from various engineering firms. Ehrhardt, who presided at the meeting, said that the main focus would be the possibility of extending the sewer line from the Hawley Area Authority wastewater treatment plant.

The Authority has indicated they have excess capacity, and approached the Township about serving a portion of Palmyra-Pike.

Palmyra Township- Wayne County has already put into service a sewer line from the plant to serve the businesses from The Dime Bank Lake Region Center near the borough line, as far as the Wallenpaupack Sports Shop at the county bridge.

Palmyra- Pike would like to provide central sewer for the business corridor along Route 6, and if there is adequate capacity, to extend the line further onto Route 507.

The Township looked into other alternatives a few years ago, including the feasibility of building its own facility.

Solicitor Anthony Waldron, who drafted the document, suggested firms the Township could contact. Letters will go out to about four firms.

They hope to receive study proposals from engineering firms by late February, so the supervisors can discuss in March, whether to meet with them.

Palmyra Township-Pike supervisors meet on the first and third Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the municipal building on Buehler Lane, off of Gumbletown Road.



