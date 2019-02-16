LACKAWAXEN TWP. - Carl and Kathy Harrison of Mastope Mountain Community, marked their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, February 9, by renewing their vows in a ceremony held at Woodloch Springs Country Club. Their pastor from New Covenant Fellowship, Rev. Robert Nurnberger, performed the ceremony. A large group of family and friends joined them afterwards for a reception.

Several members of the original wedding party were in attendance.

Carl Harrison and Kathy Jordan were married February 8, 1969 at Bethel Gospel Tabernacle in Queens, NY. Carl, a retired Port Authority police Sergeant, and Kathy, a registered nurse, raised three daughters, DeRosette Harrison, Alisah Harrison and Crystal Harrison.

At the renewal ceremony, their daughters served as Bridesmaids; Virginia Williams, sister of the Bride, was the Bride's Escort and Maid of Honor. Carol Jones was Matron of Honor. Michael Boylan was Best Man. Ushers were William Collins, Jr., Edwin Thompson, and Phillip Barr. Pamela Tolson, who first introduced Kathy and Carl 54 years ago, read scriptures at the renewal ceremony. The Groom's brother, Rev. Eugene Harrison, led in communion and prayer.