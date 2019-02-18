The King is giving a festival!

Lakeland Junior-Senior High School stage will soon be transformed into the deep and dark woods, as students prepare to offer the musical INTO THE WOODS at the beginning of March. James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece. Based on the tales from the Brothers Grimm, the result is a rare modern classic fairytale that teaches about wishes, family, and the choices we make. Originally directed on Broadway by James Lapine, the Tony Award-winning musical is both enchanting and touching, even recently being transformed into a live-action movie.

The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. Other characters from the Brothers Grimm that are woven into the story include Little Red Riding Hood and the Wolf, Rapunzel and her Prince, a Witch, a Mysterious Man, and a Narrator to help tell the story. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

Performances will take place at Lakeland Junior-Senior High School in Scott Township on

Thursday, February 28th at 7:00 PM, Friday and Saturday, March 1st and 2 nd at 7:00 PM, and a matinee performance on Saturday, March 2nd at 2:00 PM. Tickets are available at the door one hour before curtain time, and are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Lakeland’s production of INTO THE WOODS is rated PG-13.

INTO THE WOODS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI; visit MTIShows.com.