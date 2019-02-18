BETHEL, NY – Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown has announced new summer tour dates on their 2019 ATTENTION ATTENTION World Tour, stopping at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival in Bethel, NY on Friday, July 5th. Badflower, Dinosaur Pile-Up, and Broken Hands will support Shinedown on these coast-to-coast dates produced by Live Nation.



Tickets go on-sale Friday, February 8th at 10:00 AM at BethelWoodsCenter.org and Ticketmaster.com. Fan club presale begins Tuesday, February 5th at 10:00 AM local time. Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour, and as such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 5th at 10:00 AM until Thursday, February 7th at 10:00 AM through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.



Shinedown’s new video for their anthemic single “GET UP,” a collection of behind-the-scenes moments on tour and live footage from the road that gives an inside look into the powerful moments that “GET UP” is fostering between Shinedown and their fans. The uplifting #1 Active Rock and Top 25 Alternative hit has amassed more than 27 million total streams, galvanizing listeners around the globe with its offer of hope, empathy and encouragement in the face of personal struggles, whatever they may be.



Garnering praise from the likes of Huffington Post, Salon, Rolling Stone, Consequence of Sound, Buzzfeed, Parade, Grammy.com, No Depression and more with key playlisting on Spotify and Apple Music, the powerful song speaks to the human spirit in a time of need, something that front man Brent Smith is deeply connected to after battling his own personal demons.

“GET UP” became a light in the darkness, born out of Brent watching his friend, Shinedown bassist Eric Bass, deal with clinical depression. When Brent put pen to paper, a beautiful, universal song rooted in Brent and Eric’s raw vulnerability took shape. Reaching far beyond any genre or label, “GET UP” quickly began resonating, soundtracking TODAY’s look back at 2018, breaking a new record for Shinedown by giving the band the most Rock Airplay Top 10s ever and their 13th #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs Chart (the second most in the history of the chart, tied with Van Halen), and becoming a fan favorite at arena shows on tour where the crowd response is palpable.



Additionally, Shinedown has been nominated for two iHeart Radio Music Awards including Rock Song of the Year for #1 Active Rock hit “DEVIL” and Rock Artist of the Year.



Shinedown’s chart-topping album ATTENTION ATTENTION, out now via Atlantic Records, simultaneously hit #1 on Billboard’s Alternative, Top Rock and Hard Rock Albums Charts and debuted Top 5 on the Billboard 200. The story that unfolds as the album progresses is a poignant and enduring statement about humanity, touching on topics such as overcoming struggles, mental health, not being afraid to fail and the resolve of the human spirit as seen on tracks like "DEVIL,"and the anthemic "THE HUMAN RADIO".

Given the deeply personal nature of the record, Shinedown went in-house for production for the first time ever, enlisting bassist Eric Bass to produce and mix the album in its entirety.