HONESDALE - Join The Cooperage in Honesdale on Saturday, February 23 for an afternoon of advocacy and music performed by Maywood University students studying to become Music Therapists and other students studying music.

They will be sharing their talent in order to advocate for Music Therapy. The doors will open at 2:30 p.m. and the show will start at 3 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $5 per person.

It is a family friendly event, and will be a partially interactive experience where, at times, the audience will be able to play instruments. Attendees will be able to enjoy all types of music and will also learn more about Music Therapy.

There will be raffles, and instruments you can make.You’ll have an opportunity to chat with the students and ask them all about Music Therapy.

The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main St., Honesdale.




