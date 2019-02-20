FOOD HACKS



Stacey Hawkins offers the following clean-eating hacks to scrap the resolutions, she says, and just eat right, easily.

1. Cook your own food.

2. Eat whole foods.

3. Read nutrition labels. If you can’t pronounce it, don’t eat it.

4. Clean out your pantry. Get rid of processed foods.

5. Limit extra added ingredients like sugar, salt and fats.

6. Shop purposefully. Make a list and stick to it.

7. Make well-balanced meals. Keep your plate balanced and colorful.

8. Be prepared. Have a plan and stick to it.

9. Take it one meal at a time. Don’t let yourself get overwhelmed.

10. Have fun. Take the time to enjoy the food, and relish the flavors of success.



TIP OF THE WEEK

You can poach an egg in the oven



Follow these directions from Eggland’s Best to make poached eggs in your oven:

1. Grease a muffin tin and add 1 tablespoon of water to each muffin cup.

2. Break 1 egg into each muffin cup.

3. Bake for 10-15 minutes at 350 F, remove from oven.

4. Use a slotted spoon to carefully pick out your poached egg!



KIDS

Tips to get your kids in the kitchen



Nutritionist Frances Largeman-Roth shared the following tips for cooking with your children at www.foodandwine.com.

1. Invite them. Inspire an interest in cooking by eating out or watching a cooking show.

2. Schedule it. Set a time on the weekend or over a school break.

3. What to cook? Pick quick recipes with few ingredients, the story says. Try to let kids pick the recipe if they want to.

4. Put them to work. Make sure kids participate by washing produce, setting the table or chopping items (if they are older).

5. Be patient. Figure in extra time when you’re making a recipe with a kid. Adopt a relaxed mindset.

6. Expect a mess. Clear off the counters beforehand so things aren’t knocked over or spilled on.

7. Try it. “Everyone should at least try it,” Largeman-Roth said. “As long as you make it fun and not rushed, your kids will really enjoy the process,” she said.



EASY RECIPE

Salt-and-Pepper Roast Chicken



The New York Times recently featured this simple recipe for a Salt-and-Pepper Roast Chicken with just four ingredients.

1 (3 1/2-pound) whole chicken, patted dry

2 and 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons black pepper

Small bunch mixed herbs, such as rosemary, thyme and sage

Season the chicken inside and out with salt and pepper. If you have time, refrigerate the chicken, uncovered, for an hour, or overnight. Heat oven to 450 degrees. Place chicken breast-side up in a roasting pan or large ovenproof skillet. Stuff cavity with herbs and tie the legs together with kitchen twine. (If you don’t have twine, leave the legs as they are.) Roast 50 minutes, then baste chicken with pan juices. Continue roasting until chicken’s juices run clear when skin is pierced with a knife, 5 to 10 minutes longer. Let stand 10 minutes before carving.

— Brandpoint



