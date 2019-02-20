Julianna F. Muta of Greenfield Township, a student at King’s College, Wilkes-Barre, recently began a 16-week student teaching placement at Wycallis Elementary School located in the Dallas School District.

Muta is a senior with a double major in elementary education and special education. Muta has been a consistent dean’s list student, as well as a member of the Kappa Delta Pi honor society. Muta participates in the Education Club and has been a member of the Monarch Dance team for four years.

Student teaching is required to fulfill King’s teacher preparation requirements in order to obtain a Pennsylvania Teacher Certificate.