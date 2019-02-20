“Invasive pretty” may be one way to describe the Spotted Lanternfly, although Penn State entomologist Heather Leach warns that the beautiful bug is also a destructive pest.

She briefed the Upper Delaware Council (UDC), Feb. 7, on the efforts underway by Penn State University and other agencies, to study the insect and its threat, and find measures to stop its spread.

The plant hopper from Asia was first detected in southeastern Pennsylvania in 2014. It voraciously feeds on many plants, including economically important crops like fruit trees, grapevines, hops, hardwoods and ornamental plants. It threatens agricultural, timber and ornamental industries, and backyard trees.

Currently the Spotted Lanternfly is under quarantine in 13 counties in southeastern and eastern Pennsylvania. So far it has been verified as far north as Monroe County.

There is great concern over its egg masses being easily transported by vehicles, and the public is urged to check their car, firewood and outdoor equipment such as mowers and grills, when going in and out of the quarantine zone.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture requires a permit for businesses to move equipment and goods within and out of the quarantine zone.

Trees and vines can become literally covered with the pest, as the Spotted Lanternfly sucks out sap. The adults secrete what she described as a “disgusting” amount of honeydew, which rains to the ground.

Leach told of one homeowner who had to deal with Spotted Lanternfly covering the outside of the chimney and the invading the home by coming down the chimney.

Homeowners face a concern trying to sell their property, which has been overrun by the pest.

It seems to favor the “Tree of Heaven” plant, itself an invasive species. Identifying and eradicating the Tree of Heaven is one way to help control the spread of the insect, but the Spotted Lanternfly attacks many other trees and other types of plants as well.

Insecticides are the first line of defense, Leach said. Other control methods include egg scraping and tree banding. Penn State researchers are also looking for possible predators.

There is much more information available on the Spotted Lanternfly, including its life cycle, details on control measures and updates on the research found at https://extension.psu.ed/spotted-lanternfly. They also have a hotline to call if one finds a Spotted Lanternfly, or has questions: 1-888-422-3359.



