HAWLEY - Major work towards preparing new hiking trail segments in and near Hawley Borough should be completed by late spring, said Grant Genzlinger.

He brought an update on the trail project to Hawley Council, February 13. This came only a week after a public meeting held at the White Mills Fire Hall, on the larger trail project that is proposed to link Honesdale and Hawley and beyond.



Trails & Waterways Alliance



Genzlnger is the borough’s representative to the Wayne Pike Trails & Waterways Alliance which has undertaken a feasibility study under the guise of the Wayne County Commissioners. The Alliance is studying the best means to link Honesdale and Hawley with a hiking path, and has sought public input.

The Steering Committee includes representatives of the townships and boroughs in the trail corridor, school districts, religious organizations, trail groups and business stakeholders. They have been meeting monthly.

The committee’s first public meeting was on February 6 at White Mills, where 90 people attended.

A survey has attracted over 1600 responses from a population of about 10,000 people in the corridor, which Genzlinger said was a “remarkably high” response.

“To date 90+ percent are in favor of the trail and have comments. Seven percent or so want to know more and some are opposed but have given very clear and terrific input of why they don’t think it’s a good idea and what their concerns are,” he recounted.

Woodland Designs is taking the input to further refine the study. The committee will next hone all the input and determine the best options for the location of the trail. Zoning ordinances, PennDOT highway issues, environmental issues and crossing the railroad are being considered.

The findings will be reported to the commissioners and at another public meeting. The final result should be given to the county in the mid-summer to fall time frame.

Hawley Borough’s considerations include the Hawley Parks Strategic Plan, potential fishing and boating access along the park, and issues of street crossings at the train platform.

Survey results so far show that priorities listed by those favoring the trail, beginning at most important, are walkability, observation of natural surroundings and wildlife, fishing, kayaking and bicycling.



Towpath trail



One of the Hawley trail system segments will extend from behind The Settlers Inn to the D&H Canal Park at Lock 31. The trail follows the canal towpath from the inn to just before the former Compton’s garage and is sandwiched between Route 6 and the Lackawaxen River.

From there, for about 1200 feet, walkers will need to take the Route 6 right-of-way to avoid trespassing on private properties. The path then reconnects with the existing canal towpath trail at the Canal Park. (These private properties, which are all in Palmyra Township-Wayne, were developed on the route of the old canal.)

Walkers on the towpath coming up from Settlers will have to cross over the old canal bed to reach Route 6, just before the garage. To do this, the Wayne County Historical Society will install a land bridge to the shoulder of Route 6.

The bridge is being funded by the Trail Committee and the work should be completed this spring, he said. PennDOT will also need to cut the guide rail to allow access.

A sign kiosk has already been installed on the towpath trail behind Settlers. This was an Eagle Scout project by Andrew Latourette.



Interpretative signs



The committee has also funded and designed interpretive signs to discuss the history of Hawley, as well as other information about wildlife and the river.

One sign would be on the trail behind The Settlers Inn. Another would be in Bingham Park. The two interpretive signs on the train platform, which have faded, will be replaced. One of these discusses the history of the downtown area and the other discusses the gravity railroad.

Another sign will be put up at Riverside Park, and concerns Hawley’s floods. A sign at the far end of town would go into the history of Hawley’s industries.

Genzlinger invited the borough Park & Recreation Commission to mark on the ground where it would be all right to post these signs. The signs are very similar in design and size as the historical information sign by the Pioneer railroad coach outside the library.

Directional signs will follow PennDOT regulations on the road edges; signs on the trail but off the roadways will use state DCED regulations.



Trail easement



Hawley Borough has been asked to hold the easement for the trail. Borough solicitor Robert Bernathy asked for clarification on the borough’s responsibilities and the Trail Committee’s right to close the easement. The Trail Committee will maintain the trail easement.

Genzlinger said the easement would be closed only if the borough or the donor easement found there were unsafe conditions. One reason why it is advantageous for the borough to hold the easement in allowing the nonprofit Trail Committee to be eligible for state grants. Only the borough or other government entity can apply for the funds.

The solicitor said he would review the easement wording and bring it back for the March council meeting. Council would then have opportunity to vote on it.

The flood levee trail at the lower end, heading to Cromwelltown needs to be defined, Genzlinger said. The plan is for the path to leave the flood levee at the rail bridge crossing off Paupack Street, and follow the sidewalk to Falls Avenue to the bridge to Cromwelltown.



Gorge trail



At Cromwelltown the “Gorge Trail” begins, the segment which is proposed to extend through the Brookfield power company lands in Palmyra Township-Pike County, on the Pike side of the Paupack Falls gorge. The trail then would connect with the existing Wallenpaupack Creek Trail, which was established by PPL in 2010.

The engineering for the Gorge Trail has been paid for and completed by the Trail Committee, and the survey has been finished and accepted by Brookfield. Genzlinger said that Brookfield is reviewing the final easement and has indicated they are prepared to move forward once their legal review is done.

Once that is complete, the Trail Committee is ready with the state grant application for construction of the Gorge Trail. The committee has the match for grant funding and Palmyra Township-Pike has agreed to hold the easement.

The Hawley Trail Committee is part of Downtown Hawley Partnership.

Other Hawley Council meeting items will be reported separately.

Hawley Council meets on the second Wednesday at 7 p.m., at Borough Hall, 94 Main Ave., Hawley, PA. The office may be reached at 570-226-9545.





