The Women's Club of Honesdale sponsors the Wayne County Art and Antiques Show each July as the major fundraising event of the Club. This year the show will be held on July 13th and 14th at the Wayne Highlands Middle School. There are over 50 antique dealers, artists, restoration experts and an appraisal expert. All proceeds from the show are returned to the community, giving to over 20 non-profit organizations in the area and providing scholarships to three graduating seniors.

Everyone in the community is invited to attend the Art and Antique Show in July.



Joan Green, Club Treasurer, was pleased to be able to present the annual donations to the four Honesdale Fire Companies at a chiefs meeting.



Representatives of Honesdale's 4 Fire Companies are: L/R, Stan Pratt #3, Kipp Welsh #2, Joan Green WC Woman's Club Treasurer, Jerry Dulay #1, Steve Bates #4.