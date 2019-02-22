HONESDALE - Head over to The Cooperage on Sunday, February 24 and enjoy a Sunday afternoon of original jazz compositions by Moppa Elliot, performed by the trio Mostly Other People Do The Killing.

The doors will open at 2:30 p.m. with music starting at 3 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $10 with advance reservation or $15 at the door. The Cooperage is at 1030 Main St., Honesdale.

To reserve, please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org. This event is BYOB.

Mostly Other People Do the Killing formed in 2003 when bassist/composer Moppa Elliott met drummer Kevin Shea. The group was initially a quartet and has expanded to a septet before settling into its current configuration as a piano trio. Pianist Ron Stabinsky joined the ensemble in 2011 when they performed a tribute to Booker Little and Eric Dolphy as well as their recording project “Blue” in which they recreated Miles Davis’ classic album “Kind of Blue” note-for-note.

The group performs the compositions of Moppa Elliott who has a new recording of his music featuring a variety of ensembles entitled “Jazz Band/Rock Band/Dance Band.”

Moppa Elliott was born and raised in the Scranton area and both of his parents taught at Keystone College. He is an alum of Journey’s End Camp in Sterling, PA, Lackawanna Trail High School in Factoryville, PA, Oberlin College in Oberlin, OH, and Queens College in New York City. He teaches music at Information Technology High School in Long Island City, NY.



