REGION — PPL Electric Utilities today (2/21) announced the creation of a scholarship program to aid high school seniors pursuing an environmentally related career.



The PPL Electric Utilities Future Environmental Leaders scholarship contest will be open to students looking to attend both two-year and four-year schools. One winner will be picked from each of seven geographical regions within the utility’s service area in central and eastern Pennsylvania to receive $2,000 toward college expenses.



“Whether it’s recycling used wire or old wooden utility poles, providing thousands of free trees to students and communities, or helping install osprey nesting platforms, our commitment to the environment runs strong,” said Michael Hasel, manager of environmental compliance for PPL Electric Utilities. “What better way to build on that commitment than to foster future environmental leaders.”



Hasel said environmental stewardship is about much more than following established rules and guidelines that protect the air, land and water.



“Doing the right thing means going above and beyond. We’ll be looking for scholarship applications that reflect that mindset,” Hasel said.



One key aspect of the scholarship application is a short essay that asks students to explain why they’re interested in pursuing a career with environmental ties. Applications can be completed online starting March 1, 2019. The contest ends April 30, 2019. Applications will be judged by an internal PPL committee and winners will be announced in early June. PPL employees and members of their immediate families or households are not eligible for the scholarship.



To learn more about the scholarship and view the application and rules, visit pplelectric.com/scholarship. For information about all of PPL’s environmental efforts, visit pplelectric.com/environment.



PPL Electric Utilities provides electric delivery service to more than 1.4 million homes and businesses in Pennsylvania and ranks among the best utility companies in the country for customer service and reliability. PPL Electric Utilities is a major employer in the communities it serves. It is a subsidiary of PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL). For more information visitwww.pplelectric.com.