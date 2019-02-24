HONESDALE - Gathering Sparks is looking for people who love to sing. In particular, they're looking for people who want to learn how to sing harmony by ear. The Canadian-based folk-roots duo will be giving a workshop at the Cooperage Project on Saturday, March 10 at 3 p.m.

"We do a lot of harmony singing in our shows," says Jane Lewis, one of the members of the duo. "People often ask us how we do it, so we've started giving workshops while we're touring. We like to get people singing, and then we give some guidance on how to find the harmony parts if you're not looking at a page of notes. Lots of people don't read music, and you don't need to! You just need ears. We show people what to listen for.

"We believe in community music," says Goldberg, who has been playing folk music for over 25 years. Originally from the Boston area, she looks forward to touring in the northeastern US. Both members of the duo facilitate music workshops for adults when they are not performing. "Music is a powerful thing to do together," says Lewis. "There are all kinds of benefits to singing in a group—it's good for your physical, mental and emotional health."

Gathering Sparks was formed in 2012 when the two friends bonded over tight harmonies, finely crafted songs, and their love of participatory singing. Their inclusive approach embraces folk, pop, blues, and gospel influences on acoustic guitar, piano, accordion, and ukulele. The group's debut 6-song CD was nominated for a 2014 Canadian Folk Music Award for Vocal Group of the Year, and they have become an audience favorite at festivals and concert series. They will release a new album with Borealis Records in fall 2019.

The cost is $25 with reservation, or $30 at the door/

The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main St., Honesdale.

Anyone who wishes to attend the workshop can contact ryanne@thecooperageproject.org or call 570-253-2020 for details.



