MILFORD - The fourth annual Working Pike Job Fair is set Tuesday, April 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held at the Best Western Inn at Hunt’s Landing near Matamoras, this is a chance for both potential employees and employers to meet and match.

Announcing the event at the Pike County commissioners’ meeting, February 20, Michael Sullivan stated a happy result since the fair was started in 2015.



Dramatic change



“When we started out the big issue was so many people looking for jobs,” Sullivan said. “Now the table has changed, what people are looking for, is employers looking for employees. A very, very dramatic change in four years.”

Sullivan is the director of the Pike County Economic Development Agency (EDA). He and Cindy DeFebo, director of the Pike County Workforce Development Agency, jointly made the announcement.

She stated that there are 30 employers signed up so far; they can holds many as 70. Companies may register for $55 to have a table and set up their display. During the event, job seekers and inquirers wander through the ball room and visit the company tables of their choice. There is no charge for job seekers.

Companies at the job fair have openings and are looking to hire. Hundreds of employment opportunities are expected. The employers come from the tri-state region from a broad range of industries, including but not limited to Healthcare, Finance, Government, Real Estate, Logistics, Transportation, Management and Manufacturing.



Special needs opportunity



New this year is an opportunity set aside for people with special needs, who are seeking employment. Defer described this as a “Reverse Job Fair,” and runs from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Best Western. The job seekers with special needs will be seated at a table, where employers will go to them.

Sullivan cited an encouraging example of success that has come from the previous job fairs. He told of a man who is an engineer who was commuting to central New Jersey. He found a better job through the job fair. It has more income and he doesn’t have to travel so far.

The founding mission for the Working Pike Job Fair is to help residents who either are unemployed and looking for work, those who are under-employed, or who have long commutes and wish to find a job closer to home.

Pike County EDA is actively involved in marketing Pike County for new companies or helping existing businesses to grow. Sullivan said that representatives from two companies who are considering a move to Pike County, plan to attend the job fair to gauge the availability of labor.

“It’s a very, very big issue for us, to be able to always prove we have people who are qualified and people who are interested in jobs,” Sullivan said.

“… You’re starting to see an increase in wages, fairly dramatically…,” he noted.

“New York has adopted $15 an hour [for minimum wage]. Really, we don’t have to pass the regulation because the same forces are influencing jobs in Pennsylvania.” He said this is a big help for economic development.



Resume assistance



Pike County Workforce Development Agency is available to help people who need to prepare a resume, to update their resume, or could benefit from being coached in job seeking skills. Resume workshops will be scheduled ahead of the job fair.

The day of the job fair, Lackawanna College Lake Region Center, along with the Workforce staff, will be on hand at the Best Western to help people with their resumes.

Contact the agency at 570-296-2909 or in person at 837 Route 6, Unit 2, Shohola.



