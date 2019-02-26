An error in enacting a pay increasing going back nearly 20 years was corrected for two of the Palmyra Township supervisors, Feb. 19.

Solicitor Anthony Waldron noted that the auditor reported the matter in January after it was learned. In 1995, the last time the state raised the compensation for supervisors, Act 60 was enacted raising the rate from $1500 a year to $1875 a year.

This was applicable when a supervisor took office following the passage of the new rate. Supervisors couldn’t get a raise in the middle of their term but had to wait till they started a newly elected term.

Chairman Tom Simons benefited first, since he ran on the ballot in 1995 (for the “umpteenth time,” Waldron quipped) and started his new term, in 1996 at the new rate. (Simons was first elected in 1971.)

Supervisor Eric Ehrhardt’s next term did not begin until 1998, and Supervisor Ken Coutts’ next term wasn’t until 1999. (Ehrhardt has served since 1986, and Coutts since 1994.)

Unfortunately, neither Ehrhardt nor Coutts realized then that their compensation did not reflect the increase, and was not realized until Auditor Bernadine Lennon recently discovered the mistake.

Waldron said that the two supervisors were owed $375 a year, the difference between the $1500 rate and the $1875 rate, for 21 years in Ehrhardt’s case and 19 years for Coutts.

The board passed resolutions that evening so that Ehrhardt could receive $7,875 in back pay and Coutts, $7,125. In each case, the supervisor benefitting abstained from voting.

Waldron added that there was no case obligating the township to pay interest.

[More meetings items are reported in the print edition of The News Eagle.]

Palmyra Township-Pike supervisors hold their regular meetings on the first and third Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the township offices off Gumbletown Road. The office may be contacted at 570-226-2230.