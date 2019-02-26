HONESDALE - On January 23, members of the Board of The John and Helen Villaume Foundation presented Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine with a scholarship for a medical school student whose home residence is Wayne County.

The purpose of the “John and Helen Villaume Foundation Scholarship” is to support a medical student who has demonstrated an interest in pursuing a career as a physician in Wayne County upon graduation. It is the Board’s hope that by providing this financial incentive, the area can increase the number of physicians practicing locally.

The $40,000 award is based upon the student’s academic achievements, need and the recommendation of the Geisinger Commonwealth’s Scholarship Committee recommendation. Those eligible will be a third and/or fourth year student.

The John and Helen Villaume Foundation, established by Honesdale natives John and Helen Villaume, was created to benefit charitable, religious, scientific, literary and educational programs within Wayne County.

Since its inception, the Foundation has made awards totaling over $1,500,000.00 with Wayne Bank managing the account in the Wealth Management and Trust Services Division of Wayne Bank.

Additional information about the Foundation and grant applications may be obtained from: The John and Helen Villaume Foundation, c/o Wayne Bank Wealth Management and Trust Services Division, 717 Main Street, Honesdale, PA 18431, or by phone: 570-253-8507 or email: Trust@WayneBank.com.