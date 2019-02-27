WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2019 – McAllen Cold Storage, Ltd., a McAllen, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 51,942 pounds of frozen Siluriformes fish products, specifically Basa fillets, that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The frozen Basa fillet items were imported from Vietnam to the United States on various dates from Aug. 1, 2018 to Feb. 15, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

22-lb. white cardboard cases containing 5-7 oz. pieces of “bwi® FROZEN PANGASIUS (BASA) FILLETS SKINLESS & BONELESS” with case code “BWI 134833” and use by date of 31/05/2020. 22-lb. white cardboard cases containing 7-9 oz. pieces of “bwi® FROZEN PANGASIUS (BASA) FILLETS SKINLESS & BONELESS” with case code “BWI 134858” and use by date of 01/06/2020.

The products subject to recall were distributed by McAllen Cold Storage, Ltd., the importer of Record, establishment number “EST. V21273.” These items were shipped to wholesale and retail locations in Texas. Upon arrival at retail locations, the Basa fillets may have been removed from boxes and placed in the seafood display case for consumer purchase.

The problem was discovered when an FSIS investigator conducted an inquiry to determine if McAllen Cold Storage received imported Pangasius frozen Basa fillet products originating from the country of Vietnam.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers or refrigerators or both. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Gerardo Lopez Garza, CEO, McAllen Cold Storage, Ltd. at (956) 843-1004. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Miguel Alva, sales supervisor, Pro Valley Foods at (956) 800-4019.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.