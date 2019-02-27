HERSHEY, Pa. – Prospective students and families are invited to a free informational event and dinner in Honesdale with Milton Hershey School (MHS) admissions counselors.

The family event will take place on Tuesday, March 19 at 6 p.m. at Pennsyltucky Grill (1095 Texas Palmyra Highway, Honesdale, PA 18431).

At the informational event, families will learn more about how Milton Hershey School’s top-notch education and structured home life could create a brighter future for their children.

April Caplette, a sophomore, is originally from the Honesdale area and through MHS has gained hands-on experience with computer science.

“Computer science lets me be hands-on and lets me tap into my personal creativity through solving problems,” April said.

The school provides a positive, nurturing home life year-round, as well as comprehensive health and wellness care, allowing students to focus on themselves and their futures.

The school also offers small class sizes, hands-on learning, access to the latest technology, college and career preparation, and the opportunity to accrue scholarships toward continuing education.

Milton Hershey School is a cost-free, private, coeducational school in Hershey, Pa., for children from families of lower income in pre-k through 12th grade.

*For more information, call 1-800-322-3248 or register online at mhskids.org.