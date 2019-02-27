On Saturday, January 2, North Pocono’s varsity Science Olympiad Team fielded 2 teams to compete at the Virginia Tech Science Olympiad Invitational in Blacksburg Virginia. The competition was mostly made up of teams from across Virginia. North Pocono’s teams did exceptionally well bring home 36 medals out of the 46 events they could have medaled in. The team placed 1st over all winning the overall tournament







North Pocono earned medals in 36 events

6th place

Circuit Lab - Nikhil Patel and Emily Rouse

Disease Detectives - Shivani Patel and Will Pickarski

Fossils - Kelley Troutman and Madeline Leggiero

Write It Do It - Shivani Patel and Will Pickarski

5th place

Codebusters - Brice Morman, Elizabeth Nemitz, and David Alunni

Astronomy - Jimmy Bianchi and Dustin Moss

Sounds of Music - Jared Krehely and James Docalovich

4th place

Anatomy - Kelsey Kline and Katie Purcell

Fermi Questions - Jimmy Bianchi and Dustin Moss

Experimental Design - Jack Krehely, Madeline Leggiero, and Nikhil Patel

Codebusters - Dustin Moss, Jack Krehely, and Kelley Troutman

Water Quality - Emily Leggiero and Jack Krehely

Designer Genes - Olivia Garibaldi and Ben Thompson

3rd place

Herpetology - Amber Goffredo and Madeline Leggiero

Wright Stuff - Catherine Clancy and Keegan Napolitano

Sounds of Music - Tim Pickarski and Katie Purcell

Protein Modeling - Elizabeth Nemitz, Ben Thompson, and Mary Alunni

Forensics - Sabrina Dombek and Elizabeth Nemitz

Mission Possible - David Alunni and Mary Alunni

Thermodynamics - James Docalovich and Will Pickarski

Mousetrap Vehicle - Mickey Smith and Jason Chen

2nd place

Protein Modeling - Catherine Clancy, Jimmy Bianchi, and Danielle McNutt

Dynamic Planet - Amber Goffredo and Danielle McNutt

Designer Genes - Kelsey Kline and Jimmy Bianchi

Boomilever - Nikhil Patel and Keegan Napolitano

Mission Possible - Emily Rouse and Jack Krehely

Experimental Design - Mary Alunni, Ben Thompson, and Brice Morman

Fossils - Sabrina Dombek and Olivia Garibaldi

1st place

Water Quality - Mickey Smith and Jason Chen

Dynamic Planet - Elizabeth Nemitz and Jared Krehely

Wright Stuff - Sabrina Dombek and Olivia Garibaldi

Disease Detectives - Kelsey Kline and Katie Purcell

Forensics - Danielle McNutt and Keegan Napolitano

Write It Do It - Emily Rouse and Emily Leggiero

Thermodynamics - Nikhil Patel and Dustin Moss

Chemistry Lab - Catherine Clancy and Tim Pickarski







The team also spent some of their time heading south, to stop at the Smithsonian Institute of Natural History, to research some of the events in which they compete. The team also took a small walking tour of Washington DC.







The team competes again this weekend at their last invitational of the season at Northwestern Lehigh High School at the Tiger Invitational.