DINGMANS FERRY - Staff at the Dingman-Delaware Middle School Library has offered students the opportunity to step out of their comfort zone and indulge in a book without first reading the book cover.

DDMS Librarian, Mrs. Goldstein has set up an opportunity for students to “Go on a Blind Date with a Book.” For students who finish their book and “rate” their “date” they are entered in a drawing to win chocolate covered strawberries.

This incentive program is used to encourage students to read new genres of literature throughout the month of February.



