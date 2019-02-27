Jermyn, PA—February is recognized as National Children’s Dental Month by the American Dental Association, and this year’s slogan is “Brush and clean in between to build a healthy smile.”

To celebrate Children’s Dental Month, anyone in the community is encouraged to visit The Wright Center for Community Health Mid Valley’s oral health clinic and ask for a free, kid-friendly electric toothbrush. Individuals do not need to be a patient of The Wright Center for Community Health to receive a toothbrush for their child(ren).

“February is a wonderful time to shower our children with love. Some of the loveliest things we get to experience as parents are the beautiful smiles of our children; it is one of our most precious joys,” says Dr. Laurie Sargent, director of oral health services. She adds, “Let’s use this month as an opportunity to take our children to the dentist for a cleaning. Let's make their smiles sparkle!”

AllOne Foundation, Wilkes-Barre, provided the funding for this community outreach initiative and Benco Dental, Pittston, generously discounted the purchase as an avid supporter of accessible dental care in our community.

In an additional effort to provide accessible dental health services to individuals who may not otherwise have access, two pop-up dental clinics are scheduled for March 22 and April 19 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at The Wright Center for Community Health South Franklin Street Practice. Patients of all ages are welcome to receive comprehensive oral examinations, x-rays, cleanings and assistance with navigating additional levels of dental care. All insurances are accepted and a sliding fee scale/discount is available to those who qualify. Appointments are required; call 570-591-5283 to schedule.