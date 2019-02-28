You may have heard the adage about March coming in like a lion. Whether it does or not, there’s a lion of a constellation already pouncing into evening view as March begins.

This is of course Leon the Lion, an easily seen pattern of stars with its most prominent marking the Lion’s heart, Regulus.

In early evening in early March, look up in the eastern sky. Leo seems to be leaping forward, with the bright star Regulus in front.

Interestingly, to the left, in the northeastern sky, the Big Dipper is making what I call its “spring hop,” leaping up as well as seen in the evening hours.

The Big Dipper is part of a larger constellation, Ursa Major the Big Bear. Right between the Big Bear and Leo the Lion is Leo’s companion, Leo Minor the Little Lion.

This kitten of the feline constellations is rather dim but I didn’t want to leave it out. There is yet another cat among the 88 constellations: Lynx. The Lynx, a faint but long pattern of stars, is just ahead of the Big Bear, nearly overhead in early March around 8 p.m.

Looking back at Leo, you will note how Regulus appears to be at the bottom end of a star pattern with Leo that looks like a backward question mark. This is referred to as the “Sickle” but is actually depicted as Leo the Lion’s mane and shoulders.

The eastern part of Leo (the lower part as seen when Leo is rising in the east) mark the Lion’s hind quarters and tail. The star at the very end of the “tail” is named Denebola.

A little more science: Regulus, also called Alpha Leonis, is a blue-white main sequence star, magnitude +1.34. The star is 77.5 light years away. It takes that many years for Regulus’ light to reach our eyes.

Denebola, or Beta Leonis, is also blue-white, and magnitude +2.23. Denebola is 36 light years away. It is closer than Regulus, yet not as bright, which tells us the star needs new batteries (not really).

Users of small to mid-sized backward telescopes love Leo. There are some find galaxies to catch. They look like dim fuzzy spots in the eyepiece, not unlike the dust bunny that might be under the bed, but thrilling when you envision each galaxy is akin too our own vast Milky Way, or greater.

Leo is among the 13 constellations along the “ecliptic,” an imaginary band around the whole sky where the Sun, Moon and major planets travel. They are restrained to a narrow band of sky since much of the Solar System travels on one plane (Earth of course is in First Class).

While scanning Leo the next clear night, look for the dim patch about 20 degrees ahead (west) of Regulus. This is M44, the Beehive Star Cluster, which Leo the Lion appears to be chasing across the sky (but thankfully never catches)! Binoculars will give you a much better view of this large star cluster.

New Moon is on March 6.

Keep looking up!

…

