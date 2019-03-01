TAFTON - On Sunday, March 3, The Waterfront at Silver Birches puts two classic American dishes on the front burner for a good cause. The Annual Chili and Wing Cookoff from noon to 4 p.m., pits approximately 20 of the best chefs from area restaurants, schools and organizations in a culinary showdown.

Contestants vie for the title of Best Chili and Wings. Proceeds from the family-friendly event benefit the Victims Intervention Program (VIP) of Wayne and Pike Counties.



Who’s participating



Participating restaurants include Glass–wine.bar.kitchen, Gresham’s Chophouse, The Boathouse, John’s Italian Restaurant, Kōl Steakhouse, Wallenpaupack Brewing, The Dock on Wallenpaupack and The Waterfront at Silver Birches Resort. Joining the competition are cooks from Delaware Valley High School and Wallenpaupack Area High School as well as some home chefs.

Contestants get creative with their recipes, offering attendees a variety of flavors to sample. Previous year’s entries have included wing creations such as Kickin’ Bourbon Barrel, Chili Lime, Sweet and Spicy Pineapple Habanero, Garlic Parmesan Caramel Sesame and Spicy Asian. The chili competition has seen offerings such as Wagu Beef, Bison Bourbon, Smoky Texas Bison, Chocolate Barbecue Brisket and Wild Game.

Celebrity guest judge, Bold Gold Media DJ Adam Owens, is a cooking enthusiast who brings his passion for food, and eating, to help size up the competition. He joins a panel of judges from Wallenpaupack Area High School that will select the winners.



More than bragging rights



In addition to bragging rights, first place winners receive a $100 cash prize and a trophy. Second and third place winners also take home a trophy.

Everyone who attends gets a ballot for the hotly contested People’s Choice Award and a chance to vote for their favorite dishes. The coveted title also brings a $100 cash prize for the winners plus trophies for first, second and third place.

The festivities include music provided by a DJ from Bold Gold Media and beer tasting on the deck at the Dock on Wallenpaupack, the restaurant at Silver Birches Resort overlooking Lake Wallenpaupack. Visitors may purchase a souvenir pint glass for $5 or have it filled with Bud Light for $8. Cocoon Coffee House and Bakery will have a selection of cookies, breads and desserts available for purchase.

The competition begins at noon with the awards presentation slated for between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person, $10 for children age 5-10. Children under 5 are free.

Silver Birches Resort not only hosts the spirited competition, but also supplies each participant with 120 pounds of wings and all of the cups, plates, spoons, napkins and wet naps necessary for service, at no charge.

Proceeds from the Cookoff benefit the Victims Intervention Program (VIP) of Wayne and Pike Counties. The organization provides vital assistance to victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse and other serious crimes. Established in 1988, VIP offers confidential services such as a 24-hour hotline, crisis counseling, emergency shelter and transportation, risk reduction workshops and professional training.



About Settlers Hospitality



Settlers Hospitality is a family run hospitality group based in Hawley, PA consisting of The Settlers Inn, Ledges Hotel, Silver Birches Resort, Hotel Anthracite, Sayre Mansion, The Dock on Wallenpaupack, Glass-wine.bar.kitchen, Kōl Steakhouse, Cocoon Coffeehouse and Bakery, Lake Region Fitness and Art on the Edge. For more information, visit SettlersHospitality.com.





