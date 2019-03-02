MILFORD - Those who create whether through paint, clay and more were around Milford, Saturday, February 23 for the second annual Milford Art Walk. At various locations, some artists were found, where they talked about their mediums and joy for what they do as professions and hobbies.

At the Artisan Exchange, owner and crafter Michael Gruodis explained how he makes designs in cork coasters, hotplates and more with a laser. He discovered his joy for his craft from another artist who is presented in the shop that houses work from 125 artists across the country. Now, Gruodis said he likes creating, drawing, cutting and having fun with his medium because of the “creativity of the design work.”

A painter, Tara Keefe presented a painting that she has been “randomly” adding to over time she said. While it was finally presentable, she still felt some work was needed because she is “absolutely, always” considering what more can be done.

Keefe described the painting as being a “weird landscape figurative” with legs that are in water. Keefe’s inspiration for the art came from her childhood, because she grew up around water and so, her art always includes water, buildings and houses. But, Keefe does work with other mediums, it’s just that she likes abstract painting.

Joe Fretta was showing “Rules of Nature” that he called a “found painting.” He explained that, the original image he found at an antique store, but he has since added the landscape with additional letters, trees and wind. Normally, that is not how he works, but this was an instance where he wanted to “try it out.”

Fretta’s additions to the painting, he said were linked to physics and the “rules of nature.” The letters were “tools” he used to show how the water is buoyant and able to affect the direction of an object, with the wind moving the letters side to side as well.

Looking at the painting and considering his idea with the various components, Fretta said he hopes people look at the painting and realize his vision. Fretta too, works on his art for so long, but will step away and go back and add to it from time to time. Painting is actually not Fretta’s only medium, but rather he started by drawing and that led to his liking of painting.

Rowan Rohdes was one of the younger artists showing a few of his clay sculptures on the walk. Rohdes, who is 17, discovered his liking for the medium because of a teacher who gave him clay one day. Rohdes said his focus, is to make things that “look cool and to make people smile.” He believes his sculptures are cool because they are “different and diverse from one another.”

On the walk, the characters Rohdes had on display were from his own imagination. When he creates, Rohdes will sit with a ball of clay and envision what each will look like and then, just make it. Each figure takes time, since each requires many varying details he said. Making the sculptures, Rohdes likes because it is relaxing and allows him to share his imagination. Sometimes, the ideas just come to him, other time he goes with it and will see what comes once finished.

Jerry Reganess considers his mediums to be a little of everything, but he is currently focusing on photo collages. The medium, he explained as being collages that are photographed. While not permanent, Reganess creates a temporary scene that stores an image, rather than permanently attaching it to glass. Through his collages, he makes abstract scenes by using other images. Reganess explained that he takes pieces of an image from magazines to create something new by photographing them and manipulating it on canvas.

One piece on display was that of an owl on paper, which he had cut the bird out of a magazine in great detail and placed is specifically to later shoot with the flash going at an exact time, in order to simulate the sun.

Getting to where he is now with his collages, that Reganess said has come from “making mistakes” and learning more with time. Reganess too, will take a step away and return to look at the work differently, to then shoot it at another angle and use more colors. Often, he is able to create a new mood or scene, but still use the same image. The pictured owl, he called an “experiment” that took six hours through various shots and manipulation. All total, he has 15 different versions of the owl. Reganess said he loves the color and how the owl’s eyes jump out of the piece, but it isn’t done, since he plans on shooting it again with other settings, angles and backgrounds.

The reality, Reganess said is that art is endless and so much can be done because art is encompassed in everything.

The Milford Art Walk was organized by Rebecca Henderson, owner of Frisky Goat Coffeehouse.There were 24 businesses exhibiting art.